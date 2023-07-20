Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

List of 39 Virgin Money branches set to close

The banking business will close almost a third of its UK branches, bringing its estate down to 91 branches.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 20 July 2023 18:07
A general view of a Virgin Money bank (Mike Egerton/PA)
A general view of a Virgin Money bank (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Virgin Money has revealed plans to shut 39 of its UK branches, in a move it said will put 255 workers at risk of redundancy.

It said the plan, which will take the banking firm down to 91 branches, was due to changes in customer habits, as people bank more online and less in-store.

Here is a full list of all the 39 closures which were announced on Thursday.

– Belfast– Bournemouth– Brighton– Bristol– Bromley– Cambridge– Cardiff– Chelmsford– Cheltenham– Chester– Croydon– Derby– Durham– Ellon– Enfield– Exeter– Fort William– Golders Green, London– Gosforth Centre– Guildford– Harrow– Haymarket London– Hexham– Irvine– Kendal– Kensington, London– Kingston– Liverpool– Lochgilphead– Milton Keynes– Newton Stewart– Norwich– Oxford– Reading– Southampton– St Albans– Swindon– Turriff– Wolverhampton

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in