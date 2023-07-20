List of 39 Virgin Money branches set to close

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Virgin Money has revealed plans to shut 39 of its UK branches, in a move it said will put 255 workers at risk of redundancy.

It said the plan, which will take the banking firm down to 91 branches, was due to changes in customer habits, as people bank more online and less in-store.

Here is a full list of all the 39 closures which were announced on Thursday.

– Belfast– Bournemouth– Brighton– Bristol– Bromley– Cambridge– Cardiff– Chelmsford– Cheltenham– Chester– Croydon– Derby– Durham– Ellon– Enfield– Exeter– Fort William– Golders Green, London– Gosforth Centre– Guildford– Harrow– Haymarket London– Hexham– Irvine– Kendal– Kensington, London– Kingston– Liverpool– Lochgilphead– Milton Keynes– Newton Stewart– Norwich– Oxford– Reading– Southampton– St Albans– Swindon– Turriff– Wolverhampton