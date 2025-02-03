Lloyds and Halifax banking apps hit by service outage
Both banks have confirmed customer issues ‘making and or receiving payments’ and said they were working ‘to have everything back to normal’.
Lloyds Bank and Halifax customers have become the latest to be hit by service outages after both confirmed issues with their systems on Monday morning.
Customers of both companies – which are both part of the Lloyds Banking Group – reported issues with their banking apps early on Monday, with users claiming they have had issues making and receiving payments.
The issues come after a major outage hit Barclays on Friday and carried into the weekend, which the bank said was a “technology issue” and left many customers unable to access funds or make payments.
According to service monitoring website Downdetector, issues for Lloyds and Halifax started at around 7 am on Monday morning, with several hundred people reporting issues with the two apps.
Lloyds has not issued statement confirming the cause of the problem, but banks have replied to customers raising concerns on social media.
In response to one customer on X, Lloyds said: “We know some customers are having issues making or receiving payments. We’re sorry for this and are working to have everything back to normal.”
Halifax posted an identical reply to customers who made direct complaints to its official account on social media.