Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lloyds customers will soon be able to use a new app feature to deposit coins and banknotes into their account at the same time as dropping off a parcel or picking up a pint of milk in stores.

The feature uses a barcode, enabling people to deposit up to £300 per day in notes and coins, up to a maximum of £600 a month.

People will be able to pay money in at more than 30,000 locations which have PayPoint.

Nick Wiles, chief executive of PayPoint, said the network “provides a vast range of essential services at the heart of communities across the UK, for everything from banking, utility, parcel, cash and government services.

“The ability of Lloyds customers to make cash deposits into their accounts at over 30,000 PayPoint locations will deliver more convenience and access for customers close to where they live.”

After showing the barcode, which will be scanned, and depositing the cash, the money will appear in accounts within minutes, Lloyds said.

The feature will be available from August 26. Customers of Lloyds and its brands Bank of Scotland and Halifax will be able to access it through the “everyday” area in their app, generating a barcode, which remains valid for two hours.

Customers can also continue using any branch of Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland for their everyday banking, or pay in cash at more than 11,500 post offices, the bank said.

Gabby Collins, payments director at Lloyds, said: “Our latest app feature now allows customers to pay in cash at their local PayPoint in just a few minutes – ideal if they are popping in for milk or dropping off a parcel.”