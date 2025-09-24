Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lloyds bank closures: All the branches that are shutting and when

All the latest branch closures will take place between January and October 2026

Anna Wise
Wednesday 24 September 2025 16:43 BST
Lloyds Banking Group is closing 49 branches
Lloyds Banking Group is closing 49 branches (Getty Images)

Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed plans to shut 49 additional bank branches across the UK.

The move is set to affect customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland.

The closures, scheduled for 2026, comprise 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax sites, and 13 Bank of Scotland locations.

Link has since recommended the opening of 11 new hubs in their place.

Here is a list of which branches are closing, and when.

Lloyds Banking Group will be closing another 49 of its bank branches next year - which will also include 10 Halifax sites
Lloyds Banking Group will be closing another 49 of its bank branches next year - which will also include 10 Halifax sites (PA Wire)

List of Lloyds Bank branches closing and their closure dates:

Alfreton, Derbyshire – January 19

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales – January 12

Bideford, Devon – January 13

Harborne, West Midlands – October 9

Camborne, Cornwall – October 7

Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales – October 7

Chester-le-Street, Co Durham – January 14

Deal, Kent – January 22

Fleet, Hampshire – January 13

Gillingham, Dorset – January 8

Gorseinon, Swansea, Wales – October 12

Havant, Hampshire – January 19

Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21

Hedon, Yorkshire – January 28

Ivybridge, Devon – January 14

Lewes, East Sussex – January 19

Mitcham, London – January 8

New Addington, London – January 14

Okehampton, Devon – March 25

Penzance, Cornwall – January 21

Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21

Ryde, Isle of Wight – January 21

Stamford, Lincolnshire – January 20

Swadlincote, Derbyshire – January 20

Totnes, Devon – January 8

Totton, Hampshire – January 19

List of Halifax branches closing and their closure dates:

Buxton, Derbyshire – January 20

Camborne, Cornwall – October 7

Deal, Kent – January 22

Hastings, East Sussex – January 22

Havant, Hampshire – January 15

Middleton, Greater Manchester – January 8

Seaford, East Sussex – January 19

Skipton, Yorkshire – January 26

Wandsworth, London – January 15

Yeovil, Somerset – January 12

List of Bank of Scotland branches closing and their closure dates:

Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12

Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22

Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25

Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13

Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15

Glasgow Anniesland – January 12

Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9

Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7

Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25

Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8

Nairn, Highlands – January 20

St Andrews, Fife – January 20

Tain, Highlands – January 12

