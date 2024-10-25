Lloyds customers can show a QR code to request money back from friends or family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lloyds customers can now ask for payments from friends and family using a QR code.

Link Pay helps people to request money back on purchases where people have clubbed together, such as for restaurant bills or joint gifts.

Using the mobile banking app, Lloyds customers can send a request with a secure link, or simply show their friend or family member a QR code, removing the need to tell people personal account details, the bank said.

When people are together they can show the QR code from the app for the person making the payment to scan. The code takes them directly to the link to make the payment.

The person making the payment can be a customer of any bank, Lloyds said.

Link Pay sends the request directly to the other person, with customers able to choose text message, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger for the link.

People can personalise the request with an amount and a reference.

Gabby Collins, payments director at Lloyds, said there is “no need to dig out a sort code and account number when someone owes you money – just add the amount and what the payment is for”.

The person making the payment does not need to set up a new payee. The link takes the sender straight to their own banking app, using technology called open banking, to make the payment without asking for any other details. Open banking allows information to be shared securely.

Customers can request up to £150 each time and receive a maximum of £500 per day.

Link Pay is available through the Lloyds mobile banking app. The bank said it will also soon be made available on Halifax and Bank of Scotland mobile banking apps, which are part of Lloyds Banking Group.