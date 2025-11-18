Lloyds customers have claimed £2m in chargebacks this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around £2 million in card chargebacks was claimed by Lloyds Banking Group customers between the start of January and the end of September this year, according to the bank’s data.

The average transaction was £35, with the bank highlighting customer problems with websites such as purchases failing to arrive, items turning out to be poor-quality imitations, or unauthorised subscriptions being set up.

A chargeback is a type of card payment protection which may help shoppers get their money back when something goes wrong.

Spending is expected to rise as Black Friday (November 28) approaches.

Lloyds said that scammers will identify in-demand items such as Labubu dolls, Jellycat toys and high-end advent calendars – alongside “evergreen” Christmas and Black Friday products, such as jewellery, perfume and gadgets.

Fraudsters’ websites will purport to sell popular goods, often appearing to be heavily discounted and encouraging shoppers to act quickly.

Scammers may also post adverts on social media for their websites, also using pressure-selling tactics. After people enter their payment details on the website, the items never arrive or are cheap fakes, the bank said.

When purchases are made using a debit or credit card, if the item does not arrive or is not as described, a chargeback claim may be considered by the customer’s bank.

Lloyds said its customers can request a chargeback through the bank’s mobile app.

People paying by credit card may have the option of raising a claim under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds, said: “Everyone is busy hunting for the perfect Christmas gifts and, with so many deals, offers and choices popping up online, it is easy to feel overwhelmed – particularly when you’re trying to stick to a budget and get everything done on time.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

“Scammers know how to blend in on social media and the warning signs of a dodgy website or advert can be easy to miss.”

Here are some tips from Ms Ziegler for safer online shopping:

1. Carefully check the website address, to make sure you are on the official website before buying.

2. Be cautious with ads and social posts. If you see a deal on social media, search for the retailer yourself to make sure the deal is legitimate.

3. If it looks too good to be true, it probably is. Big discounts on popular items can be a red flag.

4. Watch out for the small print, particularly on “free” offers. Some come with hidden subscriptions or extra charges.

5. Look for independent reviews before you buy.

6. Report anything suspect. If something goes wrong, let your bank know immediately. It could help to get your money back and protect others too.