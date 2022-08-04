Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Loan-fee fraud warning as scammers prey on financially vulnerable

Scammers may target those on lower incomes, who have lower credit ratings or who have limited access to mainstream credit, the FCA is warning.

Vicky Shaw
Thursday 04 August 2022 11:45
Scammers are looking to prey on financially vulnerable households (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scammers are looking to prey on financially vulnerable households (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Archive)

Scammers are looking to prey on financially vulnerable households seeking loans as living costs surge, the City regulator is warning.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is receiving a growing number of calls about loan-fee fraud, when people pay fees up front for loans that they never receive.

Instead of getting the loan they were hoping for, those struggling with their finances end up even worse off – losing £280 to the scam on average.

Victims tend to be aged 25 to 45, are slightly more likely to be male (60%) than female (40%) and often work in manual occupations or are unemployed, according to the regulator.

A joint statement from Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight, and Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “The rising cost of living is making 2022 a hard year financially.

Recommended

(FCA/PA)

“And there are scammers out there looking to make it even harder.

“Scammers are cruel. They target society’s most financially vulnerable – those who tend to be on lower incomes, might have lower credit ratings or have limited access to mainstream credit.”

The FCA has relaunched campaign activity to raise awareness of loan fee fraud.

Warning signs of the scam include:

– Being asked to pay a fee up front;

– Being asked to pay quickly;

– Being asked to pay in an unusual way, such as by vouchers or a money transfer.

People are being urged by the regulator to use the FCA Register to check who they are dealing with.

They can also visit the FCA’s loan-fee fraud webpage to find out how to check and for more information.

Inquiries to the FCA’s contact centre about all types of scam were up by 24% as a whole in June, compared with June 2021.

Recommended

In particular, reported loan-fee fraud scams into the FCA’s contact centre were up by 36% in June 2022 compared with June 2021.

The FCA’s updated awareness campaign partners include Citizens Advice and MoneyHelper.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in