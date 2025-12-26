Home Counties hotspots where London buyers are snapping up properties revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The traditional Home Counties commuter belt is falling back into favour with home movers leaving London, amid improved affordability and people spending more time working from offices than during the coronavirus pandemic, analysis indicates.

After several years of being overlooked in favour of more affordable areas further afield, the traditional commuter belt is “back on the map,” according to property firm Hamptons.

Its analysis suggests that, in 2025, 18.2% of homes sold in the Home Counties were bought by people from London – the highest share since 2017.

The figure is up from 15.4% in 2024 and more than seven percentage points higher than the pandemic low of 11.1% in 2022, when buyers moved further into the South West, Midlands and North in search of space and value, the report said.

House price growth in some parts of the North has recently outperformed parts of southern England, although average house prices are often higher in the South.

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, within England, the North East had the highest annual house price inflation in October, at 5.0%. It was lowest in London, where the average house price fell by 2.4%.

Hamptons’ report said: “The return to office-based working has reinforced this shift, making locations such as Surrey, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire attractive for those seeking a balance of lifestyle and connectivity.”

In further signs that people leaving the capital are staying closer to their previous home, Hamptons, which used data from Connells Group, estimated that 54% of London leavers in 2025 moved to a new location within 50 miles, up from 47% in 2024.

The report identified Chigwell and Basildon in Essex, Chatham and Gillingham in Kent, Caterham and Esher in Surrey, and Luton in Bedfordshire as being among the hotspots with particularly significant annual rises in the shares of buyers from London.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

After years of steadily increasing their share, first-time buyers as a proportion of London leavers slipped for the first time since 2019, the report said.

They accounted for 31.0% of the purchases outside London, down slightly from 31.5% last year, according to the estimates.

On average, first-time buyers spent £298,360 on their first home outside of London, £13,450 more than last year.

Meanwhile, movers selling a home in London spent £457,480 on their new home outside London, around £98,000 more than in 2024, reflecting the boost to purchasing power from lower mortgage rates and the shift back towards more expensive areas close to the capital, Hamptons said.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “London leavers are moving back into familiar territory. While the pandemic pushed buyers deep into the countryside, this year’s moves have concentrated around the M25.

“Falling mortgage rates have eased the pressure to chase affordability hundreds of miles away, and the return to office-based working has made proximity matter again. It’s a pragmatic shift – people still want more space and are keen to future-proof, but they’re balancing that with connectivity and value.

“Looking ahead, affordability will remain the key driver of London outmigration. If borrowing costs continue to fall, we expect more households to stay in the capital or move shorter distances.

“The strength of the London market will also play a big role – but with prices unlikely to rise significantly in the coming years, equity gains will remain limited. That means aspiration for a large country manor will be tempered by economics for some time yet.”

Here are some locations identified by Hamptons as recording particularly big jumps in the proportion of London buyers:

– Chigwell, East of England

– Chatham, South East

– Caterham, South East

– Fryerns, East of England

– Esher, South East

– Gillingham, South East

– Basildon, East of England

– Thorpe Bay, East of England

– Luton, East of England