Loneliness at Christmas puts people at risk of scams, campaign warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Loneliness could put people at heightened risk of being scammed over Christmas, an anti-fraud initiative is warning.

Research for the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign indicated that more than half (58%) of people feel lonely at least sometimes.

The campaign is urging communities to look out for vulnerable friends, neighbours or family members who may be at risk.

People who feel isolated can become targets for fraudsters, who attempt to befriend and manipulate them into passing on personal and financial information.

Impersonation and romance scams are particularly harmful methods of defrauding people, with UK Finance data showing that over £65 million was recorded as lost to these scam types in the first half of 2024.

These frauds involve criminals researching their target and using social engineering tactics to build trust, often posing as a romantic interest, a concerned friend or family member or a trusted organisation.

Over half (53%) of people surveyed said they are at least somewhat trusting of complete strangers or people they do not know, a trait that scammers will exploit to gain access to personal and financial information.

Just under a quarter (24%) of people surveyed said they do not have someone in their life who they would talk to if they thought someone was trying to scam them.

And 23% of people said they have clicked a link, provided personal information or made a payment in response to an unexpected request from someone who later turned out not to be who they claimed to be.

The Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign is urging people to stop and think whenever they are asked money or financial information.

Giles Mason, spokesperson for the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign, said: “Fraud is a terrible crime that preys on people’s vulnerabilities.

“During the Christmas period, loneliness can leave people more susceptible to scams. Criminals are very cunning and will try to exploit the goodwill and emotions of the season to build trust and manipulate their victims.

“We urge everyone to stay vigilant and never share personal or financial information with someone you don’t know. Always check who you’re dealing with, even if they seem genuine. If something doesn’t feel right, stop and seek advice.”

Professor Andrea Wigfield, co-director of the Campaign to End Loneliness, said: “Loneliness is a deeply personal and often invisible struggle that can leave people feeling longing for connection, especially during the festive season.

“Scammers can exploit this vulnerability, pretending to offer friendship or romance while working to steal from their victims. It’s a cruel betrayal of trust that can have devastating effects. We urge everyone to be cautious when interacting with strangers online or over the phone and to look out for others who may be feeling lonely.”

The Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign, which is run by UK Finance, urges people to protect themselves in the following ways:

1. Stop. Take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information. It could keep you safe.

2. Challenge. Ask yourself, could it be fake? It is OK to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

3. Protect. Contact your bank immediately if you think you have been scammed and report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk.

People can find out more about how to stay safe from scams at takefive-stopfraud.org.uk.

Many banks have signed up to the 159 call service, which gives people a memorable number to dial if they are worried that something might be a scam. The number provides a simple-to-remember route to their bank if someone receives unexpected contact about a financial matter.

The survey for Take Five was carried out among 2,000 people across the UK by Censuswide in December.