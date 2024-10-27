Majority of students would opt for running over clubbing – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



More than half (52%) of students would rather go running than clubbing, a survey indicates.

More than two-fifths (45%) are considering joining running clubs so they can socialise without spending money, research for credit information company Experian found.

The poll also found that money worries are affecting the mental health of students on campus, with one-third (33%) of those who feel anxious saying their experience is being affected because they cannot afford to go out and meet friends.

More than a quarter (30%) said worrying about money is affecting their sleep and 13% said it has already affected their grades.

Experian has launched an initiative called Run For Your Money, hosted at the University of Nottingham and led by long-distance ultra-runner and mental health advocate Jonny Davies.

I always found, and still do, running is a great way to relieve stress and help improve my mental health Jonny Davies

It aims to support students with financial concerns and give them a free place to meet and de-stress through physical activity.

Mr Davies said: “There is a lot to juggle when you’re a student – adjusting to living away from home for the first time whilst finding time to study, socialise and manage your finances can be stressful.

“I always found, and still do, running is a great way to relieve stress and help improve my mental health; it helps you accomplish a challenge and it’s a great way to meet new people.”

John Webb, a credit expert at Experian, said the ambition is that the initial initiative in Nottingham “will be the first of many universities we’ll be visiting nationwide”.

– Censuswide surveyed more than 2,000 university students across the UK in August for the research.