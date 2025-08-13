Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Children often having say in home move choices – survey

Men are more likely to lead property negotiations but women are more likely to have a veto over a potential home, research from Zoopla indicates.

Vicky Shaw
Thursday 14 August 2025 00:01 BST
Zoopla emphasised the importance of ‘open communication’ for a smoother house search (Rebekah Downes/PA Archive)
Zoopla emphasised the importance of ‘open communication’ for a smoother house search (Rebekah Downes/PA Archive) (PA Archive)

Three-quarters (74%) of families say their children have a say over final housing choices during the home moving process, a survey has found.

Men (32%) are more likely than women (25%) to take the lead on the home moving process itself, according to the research, commissioned by Zoopla.

Male movers are more likely to take the lead in setting a budget (33% versus 19%), deciding on the mortgage (34% versus 17%) and arranging conveyancing (38% versus 24%) than women, the survey indicated.

Men also tend to lead in negotiations, with 36% taking charge of the house price negotiations compared with 20% of women.

Women are more likely to voice a dislike or reject a property (57% versus 43%) than men, the research found.

When it comes to making compromises, 31% of men feel they more frequently make concessions, versus 25% of women.

Zoopla commissioned Opinium to survey 2,000 adults across the UK in July and August who live with someone else in their household and have made at least one house move.

Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “For a significant portion of the market, the family home is truly a family decision. Understanding these nuanced dynamics is invaluable and it underscores the importance of open communication for a smoother, happier house hunt.”

Nigel Bishop, founder of buying agency Recoco Property Search, said that, in particular: “Families with young children, who would spend their childhood and teenage years growing up at the property, value the opinion of their offspring.”

Mary-Lou Press, an estate agent and president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark said: “A home move can have a huge impact on an entire family, such as school, college and university relocations, as well as longer commutes to a place of work – a move needs to be right for everyone.

“Therefore, it is positive to see that the children of many families are playing a key role in the final decision-making process for their next family home, which is more likely to lead to a happier and more successful future for everyone involved.

“Personally, in my professional opinion, I have noted that women tend to lead the general home buying and selling process.”

