Ministers face Labour pressure to establish Waspi compensation scheme

Labour MPs have told ministers it is “not too late to put it right” by establishing a compensation scheme for women affected by state pension age changes.

They joined opposition MPs in supporting an e-petition, which collected more than 160,000 signatures, calling for the Government to “fairly compensate” Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaigners.

A report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) recommended the UK Government pay compensation to women born in the 1950s whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men.

The watchdog also said the women should be paid up to £2,950 each, a package with a potential total cost of £10.5 billion to the public purse, as poor communication meant they had lost out on the chance to plan their retirement finances.

But the Government last December ruled out a compensation package despite Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves being among the senior ministers to support the Waspi campaign when Labour was in opposition.

Labour MPs who spoke in the Westminster Hall debate criticised the previous Tory administration for not acting on the report, before maintaining their continued support for the campaigners.

The debate came after Waspi campaigners gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday to step up their battle for compensation.

They are seeking a judicial review to force the Government to reconsider its decision.

Labour MP Patricia Ferguson, who said she is one of more than 4,000 Waspi women in her Glasgow West constituency, said she had hoped and expected the ombudsman’s findings would be implemented by parliamentarians.

She said: “I cannot say how disappointed I am that it did not happen. But I say gently to the minister that it is not too late to put it right.”

Michelle Scrogham, Labour MP for Barrow and Furness, said: “There is still time to deliver a fair and equitable compensation package for these women. This is the time to right this wrong.”

Labour MP Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby) said there should be a free vote on whether to compensate those affected, adding: “The current position is the wrong position, and I genuinely urge the Government to rethink it.”

Labour MP Jonathan Brash (Hartlepool) said: “I do continue to believe that options were available to ministers other than simply saying no.

“Looking at those most in need, we have already heard about those Waspi women who are beneath the poverty line, or looking at staged or interim payments based on age, or just engaging in dialogue at all about the ombudsman’s findings at all. I would urge ministers to consider those.”

Brian Leishman, Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, said he was “appalled” when the announcement was made and “I am no less so now”.

He said: “On this side of the chamber, we all believe that the election of a Labour Government is about relieving the suffering of injustices, delivering social justice and fairness, making things better and building an alternative economy and society that works for the benefit of the many.

“The Waspi women are not asking for something that they are not due, all they are asking for is fairness and justice. Now that we are in Government, we would do well to live and deliver on our party’s true values.”

Douglas McAllister, Labour MP for West Dunbartonshire, said: “For that very welcome apology for maladministration to be in any way meaningful, there must be redress for the injustice, there must be compensation.”

Jon Trickett, Labour MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, said “our governing class has lost touch with the people in general” as he insisted politicians must “say what they mean and mean what they say”.

He said: “I told the Waspi women in my constituency, and everywhere else I have met them, that I would back them until they get justice and I will continue to do so.”

Treasury minister Torsten Bell said: “We respect the work of the ombudsman and their independence and the work they do.

“In this case, we agree that the letters should have been sent sooner. We have apologised and we will learn the lessons.

“And as everyone in this room is well aware, we do not, however, agree with the ombudsman’s approach to injustice or remedy.”

Mr Bell said he “strongly” believes the decision does not invalidate the role of the ombudsman, adding: “It is, rightly, rare, but not unprecedented, for a Government to take this view.”

Campaigners said they have raised more than £150,000 in recent weeks to fund a High Court challenge.

Waspi chairwoman Angela Madden said: “We do not want to be taking legal action, but we have been forced to due to the Government’s total denial of justice.”

Lawyers for the campaigners say the Government’s reasons for concluding that people should not receive any remedy are a breach of legal principles.

Waspi said that a letter before action has been sent by its legal representative Bindmans and judicial review papers are being filed.

The group expects an initial court hearing could take place at a later date.

A Government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on live litigation.”