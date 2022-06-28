Three in four people ‘taking action to cope with financial pressures’
Nearly a quarter have already been forced to dip into their savings
Four out of five adults (81 per cent) are concerned about making ends meet as living costs surge and three-quarters (76 per cent) say they need to take action to cope with financial pressures, a report has found.
Over a third (35 per cent) plan to cut back on non-essential leisure and holiday spending, according to the Scottish Widows report.
Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) had already dipped into their savings.
Over half (57 per cent) of those surveyed said they were concerned about their finances in retirement, while half (50 per cent) do not feel they are preparing adequately for later life.
One in nine (11 per cent) of respondents in their fifties reported being worried about having to access their pension savings early to support their short-term financial resilience.
Pete Glancy, head of policy at Scottish Widows, said: “We are facing a myriad of issues and there are no easy solutions.
“It's sadly understandable that households are being forced to make some tough choices in their budgets, but it’s important they do so whilst taking a longer-term look at their finances.”
He added: “As a guide, we recommend that an individual should look to save a minimum of 12 per cent of their salary to secure a consistent quality of life, but aiming for at least 15 per cent is more likely to provide a comfortable retirement.”
A general survey was carried out across Britain involving more than 5,000 people in May.
PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies