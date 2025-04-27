Impulsive spending and sleepless nights fuel financial anxiety in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Financial worries and sleepless nights plague many Britons, with a third admitting that money anxieties keep them awake, according to a new survey by Intuit Credit Karma.

The poll reveals a worrying trend of sleep deprivation and impulsive spending, painting a picture of a nation struggling to rest and manage their finances.

The survey found that almost half of Britons (46 per cent) suffer from poor sleep at least three nights a week, averaging a mere 5.7 hours of shut-eye per night. This lack of sleep appears to be fueling impulsive spending habits, with one in five admitting to splashing out on non-essential items when tired.

Food and takeaways are the most common impulse buys, with 15 per cent of respondents succumbing to late-night cravings.

A further 9 per cent confess to purchasing unnecessary clothes and accessories, while 6 per cent each admit to buying unneeded technology or even booking holidays in an attempt to boost their mood after a restless night. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a third of those surveyed also confessed to being less inclined to hunt for bargains after a poor night's sleep.

The link between financial anxieties and sleeplessness is starkly highlighted by the survey. While 32 per cent of respondents cited financial worries as the cause of their sleeplessness, a significant proportion also admitted to using their sleepless hours to engage in financially-focused activities.

open image in gallery Food and takeaways are the most common impulse buys, with 15 per cent of respondents succumbing to late-night cravings. ( AFP via Getty Images )

21 per cent reported checking their bank balances, 15 per cent paid bills, and 12 per cent tracked expenses during the night.

Credit Karma data showed that one million members have logged into their accounts between midnight and 6am in the last six months, while 9 per cent have checked their credit scores overnight.

Akansha Nath, general manager for international at Intuit Credit Karma, said: “When you’re tired, it’s easy to let your spending slip and impulse buys can feel more tempting. Setting clear spending limits, automating bills, and steering clear of instant-purchase shopping apps can help you avoid overspending.

“You can also set limits on your smartphone to stop you accessing financial apps late at night to prevent late-night money worries. Giving yourself the time and space to think clearly can make all the difference to your finances.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between March 18-20.