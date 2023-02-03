How to make your wedding budget stretch further – according to a savings expert

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Valentine’s Day marriage proposal may be on the cards for some couples. But once the excitement has died down, there’s the cost of saving for the wedding to consider.

For newly-engaged couples, saving for their big day can be stressful, particularly at a time when everyday living costs have been rising sharply.

If the wedding is still some way off, then drawing up a budget and working out how much you’d need to save each month to hit that target is a good first step.

Regular savings

Emma Cooper, 38, is planning an intimate bash for family and close friends in the summer of 2025.

The Derby-based bride-to-be hopes the cost will be about £10,000, which would mean the couple saving just over £300 per month to reach their target.

“We want to keep our spending down where possible,” says Cooper. “I’d rather spend our budget ensuring that myself, (my fiancé) Darryl and all of our guests have a wonderful day, rather than blowing thousands on a dress,” she adds.

“I’d love to have a small outdoor wedding, so we’ll be praying for a beautiful summer day, although you can never count on the British weather. We’re spoilt for choice with beautiful venues in Derbyshire and I can’t wait to start looking.”

Savings deals

Some current account providers are also offering cash to switch to them, which is a good incentive to save more.

Opening a joint account to save together as a couple may also give you access to higher interest rates than you would have had otherwise.

If you won’t need the funds for a while, it may be worth going for a fixed-rate savings deal, although this may limit your ability to withdraw the cash for a certain period.

But if you will need to take money out now and then to pay for items, an easy access savings account may be more appropriate.

Catherine Wray, senior manager for savings at Leeds Building Society (leedsbuildingsociety.co.uk), says: “Most regular savings accounts allow you to withdraw funds without any loss of interest, so you can pay wedding suppliers as the big day draws closer.”

Setting a wedding budget early on can also help couples check whether their plans are realistic, or if they may need to make adjustments to save on costs.

Comparing quotes from different companies may help to reduce the savings target.

Inventive ideas

If you’re flexible about when you get married, comparing costs for different seasons or different days of the week may also help to reduce your budget.

“Opting for a garden wedding, getting friends to take the photographs, giving homemade wedding favours, doing your own hair and make-up, and choosing second-hand or hired outfits are all simple swaps which could save thousands on your wedding budget,” says Wray.

“With growing pressures on our outgoings every month, the idea of saving can feel daunting. But putting away whatever you can afford now will mean you can take advantage of interest rates, and start married life without having to worry about paying off the big day.”