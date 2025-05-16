Experts reveal the three money tips they wish everyone knew

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For many, money is a constant source of anxiety.

This is especially so given the current economic climate marked by a cost-of-living crisis, inflation, and increasing bills.

A lack of financial literacy can also be a barrier to making the most of one's finances.

From budgeting to choosing the right savings account and understanding investment options - it is important to make your money work.

To provide some clarity, we spoke with Brian Byrnes, head of personal finance at Moneybox, Jason Hollands, managing director at Evelyn Partners, and Mark Weston, director of financial support at Santander, to learn their top money tips.

open image in gallery Understanding your finances is key to protecting your money ( Getty Images )

Set some money aside for emergency funds

New research by Santander, carried out in April by IPSOS with members of the UK public, shows that one in five (20%) respondents do not save anything from their personal income across the year. However, Weston says saving is important.

“We do recognise that the cost of living and inflation over the last few years has made it much more difficult for people to save,” says Weston.

“However if people do have the ability to save a little, it is a real benefit for things such as rainy day funds or for the future. This means if you have an unexpected expense, having those savings takes pressure off.”

Make sure you’ve got the best value financial deals

When it comes to household finances, investments or utility bills, Weston says keeping on top of the best deals out there is crucial.

“Whether the deals are for your energy costs or anything else for that matter – make sure you’ve got the best value for money for the service that is needed,” Weston says.

“Also make sure you keep an eye on all those expenses and don’t just let them roll over every month.”

Do a household budget

“It’s important to understand and make sure that your outgoings aren’t greater than your income or you’re going to end up with a problem and possibly in debt,” Hollands says.

“It can be very easy to build up added costs, such as subscriptions that you don’t actually use, so it’s important to be aware of those things through a budget.

“When designing a budget for yourself, think about the things you know are essential. This would be the cost of your housing and groceries for example. Then you have your wants, which are the luxuries and nice things to have that you could live without for a period of time. Prioritise what you need most and keep the other things to the end of your budget.”

Clear up debts

“It’s really important to try and clear any debts, particularly those with high servicing costs like credit cards. People of course have mortgages and other things for a longer term that they aren’t going to clear right away,” Hollands says.

“However, if you’re paying high levels of interest on a loan or credit cards, you really need to get those under control before starting to put money aside for the future.”

Use spare change to invest your money

Byrnes says that rounding up spare change and using it to invest could be done rather than saving this money.

“The reason that works is because investing tends to concern or scare people,” he says. Byrnes explains that the initial step of putting money into investments or the stock market can feel risky.

“However we found over the years with clients that the spare change which feels less like real money is easier rather than a big lump sum. It can also break down the barrier to investing and as time goes on, they will start to see the benefit of it without having to necessarily take a big leap with larger sums.”

Automate finances in the summer months

“We have found with customers that it’s actually easier to save during the winter where there is less social pressures to go out,” Brynes says.

“When we get into the summer months and various social invites such as weddings tend to pop up more – it is important to automate your finances and pay yourself first.

“This should happen on your pay date,” he says. “Put money into your emergency fund, your savings account, your investment accounts and ensure they come out automatically on the first day you get paid. This is more successful for savings in comparison to doing it at the end of the month – especially at this time of year.”