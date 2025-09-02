Quoted car insurance premiums ‘have risen for under-25s in recent months’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Quoted car insurance prices have been rising for people aged under 25 in recent months despite being on a downward trend more widely, according to an index.

Younger drivers experienced a 3% rise in the three months to July, even though quoted premiums for the market as a whole fell 1.4% in the same period, according to the research from Consumer Intelligence.

Its data indicated less competition being shown from telematics providers.

These providers monitor drivers’ behaviour and can help younger motorists – who often pay the most for their cover due to higher risk factors for their age group- to access lower premiums.

In general, quoted car insurance premiums fell by 10.5% in the year to the end of July, the report found.

Drivers most commonly received a quote between £250 and £499 in July.

Among under-25s, the most common quote received in the research was £500 to £749.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “Younger drivers are often paying more for their insurance because they don’t have as much experience on the road as other motorists, but further increases at renewal will be an unwelcome further strain on budgets for many.

“These drivers are also more likely to be less resilient financially and therefore may look to spread the cost of their premium on a monthly basis. However, as Which? research has consistently shown, motorists who pay for cover this way are often stung with sharp interest rates that can inflate the overall cost – sometimes by as much as hundreds of pounds.”

He added: “For younger drivers worried about the cost of insuring their car, there are some steps to take. Haggling remains an effective way of getting a better deal, and it pays to do research on what other providers can offer before contacting your current insurer. Installing a black box can also lower premiums as it tracks how and when you drive, or send vouchers or cashback, if you drive to the insurer’s advice.

“Driving a cheaper and less powerful car will also mean lower running costs, which can reduce a chunk of the insurance premium. A car that’s cheaper to buy will generally be cheaper to repair and replace, and hence cheaper to insure.”

Motorists in Wales saw the biggest annual fall in quoted premiums, at 19.6%, the Consumer Intelligence research indicated.

Scotland and London recorded the smallest annual falls, at 4.1% and 5.0% respectively.

Average quoted premiums have risen by 98.3% since October 2013 when Consumer Intelligence began collecting data.

The over-50s have seen the largest increase, with premiums rising by 122.2%, while the under-25s have experienced the smallest rise at 35.8%.

Drivers aged between 25 and 49 have seen average quoted premiums increase by 116.8% over the period, according to the research.

Over the past year, average quoted premiums for motorists aged over 50 have fallen by 13.9% while those aged 25 to 49 saw prices slide 10.5% and the under-25s experienced falls of 2.3%.

The index is carried out by calculating averages of the five cheapest premiums on price comparison websites and also taking common risk factors into account.

Here are average premium price falls in the 12 months to the end of July, according to Consumer Intelligence:

Scotland, minus 4.1%

London, minus 5.0%

East Midlands, minus 7.5%

North West, minus 10.5%

North East, minus 11.4%

South East, minus 11.6%

South West, minus 11.9%

Yorkshire and the Humber, minus 12.0%

West Midlands, minus 12.1%

Eastern England, minus 12.8%

Wales, minus 19.6%