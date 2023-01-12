More than 1.8m people aged 65 or over filed 2020-21 tax returns, says HMRC

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 1.8 million people aged 65 or over filed a tax return for the 2020-21 tax year, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

This figure was higher than just over 1.4 million people aged 25 to 34 years old who filed a tax return for that year.

More than 294,000 16 to 24-year-olds also submitted a return.

People aged 45 to 54 were the largest group of filers, accounting for more than 2.5 million returns.

The age was unknown for around 78,000 people sending in returns.

More than 12 million people are expected to file a self-assessment tax return for the 2021-22 tax year.

Anyone yet to submit their tax return has until January 31 to complete it, pay any tax owed or set up a payment plan, or risk having to pay a penalty.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Time is running out for anyone who has yet to start their tax return – there is a wide range of guidance and webinars available online for those who need a helping hand. Just search ‘self assessment’ on gov.uk to make a start.”

Those who are unable to pay their tax bill in full can access support and advice on gov.uk.

HMRC may be able to arrange an affordable payment plan, known as time to pay.

Here are the age groups for people who filed 2020-21 tax returns between April 6 2021 and April 5 2022, according to HMRC:

– Unknown, 78,200

– 16 to 24, 294,400

– 25 to 34, 1,465,900

– 35 to 44, 2,333,100

– 45 to 54, 2,594,800

– 55 to 64, 2,249,000

– 65 and over, 1,829,700