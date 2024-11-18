More than 50,000 power of attorney applications rejected in last financial year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than 50,000 applications for power of attorney were rejected in England and Wales during the financial year 2023/24, figures show.

Some 30,180 rejections were for financial lasting powers of attorney while 20,738 were for health and welfare powers of attorney, according to data obtained from the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) by Hargreaves Lansdown.

A lasting power of attorney is a legal document allowing someone to nominate others to make decisions for them, which could be needed if they are ill, have an accident or end up having reduced mental capacity. Someone must have mental capacity when they make the lasting power of attorney.

A property and financial affairs power of attorney allows the person appointed to make financial decisions, and a health and welfare power of attorney means those nominated can make decisions about care.

In July, the OPG said that in 2023/24 it received 1.37 million applications to register powers of attorney, up from one million the previous year.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Drawing up and registering a lasting power of attorney can make an enormous difference for you and your loved ones if an accident or medical condition means you’re unable to make decisions for yourself.

“However, this is only true if your application succeeds.”

Ms Coles said mistakes to avoid when applying for a lasting power of attorney include misspelling names, signing in the wrong order, omitting information or giving illegible information, making sloppy corrections and making confusing or conflicting instructions.

Trying to add the “wrong type” of instructions could also cause problems, she added, such as adding financial instructions to a health and welfare lasting power of attorney.