More than half of renters ‘finding it hard to make their housing payments’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than half (55%) of renters are finding it hard to make their housing payments, according to a survey.

Just over a third (35%) of homeowners with a mortgage said they find it difficult to afford their mortgage payments, the YouGov research indicated.

The survey of more than 2,000 people across Britain also asked people how hard they think it will be in 12 months to make their housing payments.

Around half (51%) of renters expect to find it difficult, as do 47% of mortgage holders, according to the findings in June.

Average two and five-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgages recently topped 6%, according to figures from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

Landlords will also pass on their increased housing costs in the form of rent rises and some may exit the market, some commentators have suggested.