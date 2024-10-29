Mortgage approvals jump but housing market on ‘tenterhooks’ ahead of Budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The number of mortgage approvals for home-buyers rose to a fresh two-year high in September, as borrowing costs continued to come down, new Bank of England figures have shown.

Some 65,600 loans were approved last month, 700 more than in August.

It marked the highest level since August 2022, when about 72,000 were given the green light.

Approvals for remortgaging also jumped by 3,100 to 30,800 in September, according to the Bank’s monthly Money and Credit report.

Lower inflation, improving borrowing conditions and robust income growth have eased the affordability challenge for many buyers in recent weeks following the Bank of England’s decision to make its first interest rate cut since the start of the pandemic Alice Haine, Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners

The number of mortgage approvals is an indicator of future borrowing, and therefore gives an insight into activity in the UK’s housing market.

The latest figures come after the Bank of England cut UK interest rates to 5% in August, the first reduction since the pandemic.

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst for Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, said: “Lower inflation, improving borrowing conditions and robust income growth have eased the affordability challenge for many buyers in recent weeks following the Bank of England’s decision to make its first interest rate cut since the start of the pandemic.”

She said the prospect of another interest rate cut this year is “likely to catalyse the property sector even more”, but added that buyers, sellers, home-owners and landlords are “now on tenterhooks” ahead of the Budget statement on Wednesday.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering bringing a stamp duty discount introduced by the previous Conservative government to an end, as part of efforts to raise more cash for the Treasury.

The Bank’s data also showed that consumer credit borrowing declined to £1.2 billion in September, from £1.4 billion in August, driven by a reduction in credit card borrowing as well as credit like car finance and personal loans.

At the same time, households deposited an extra £8.2 billion into banks and building societies last month, including an additional £3.9 billion into Isas (individual savings accounts).

Ms Haines said the increase reflects people “loading up” savings accounts and tax-efficient options with extra cash as they “batten down the hatches” ahead of potential tax increases on savings and investments in the Budget.

“There has been a sense of urgency in the run-up to the Budget, with many savers treating October 30 like the end of the tax year,” she added.