Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA

Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.

It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.

The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.

It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage, switching to interest-only for a temporary period, moving to a different interest rate or making reduced monthly payments for a temporary period.

You don’t need to struggle alone Sheldon Mills, FCA

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “Most borrowers are able to keep up with their mortgage payments and should continue to do so.

“But if you’re struggling to pay your mortgage, or are worried you might, you don’t need to struggle alone. Your lender has a range of tools available to help, so you should contact them as soon as possible.”

Making changes, even temporary ones, may result in higher monthly payments in future or paying back more overall. Mortgage borrowers should consider carefully any steps they take and customers who can keep up with their payments should continue to do so, the regulator said.

The FCA attended a roundtable, hosted by the UK Government, alongside mortgage lenders to discuss what support some mortgage borrowers may need.

It said it is closely monitoring the mortgage market and will continue to act so consumers get the support they need.

Anyone who is struggling financially can visit the Government-backed MoneyHelper service for money tips.