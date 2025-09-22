Over-55s are putting off their house moves due to shortage of bungalows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calls to bring back bungalows have been made as research suggested many over-55s would like to buy one in their next property move.

One in seven (14 per cent) homeowners aged 55-plus who took part in a survey said they wanted to move, but ultimately felt unable to, for various reasons, such as the the stress and upheaval involved, a lack of suitable homes, and a reluctance to leave their community behind.

The research, published by the HomeOwners Alliance, suggested that 38 per cent of homeowners aged 55-plus would prefer a bungalow for their next move.

But the HomeOwners Alliance pointed to figures from the National House Building Council (NHBC), a warranty and insurance provider, indicating that bungalows made up 11 per cent of new home registrations in 1990, but just 1 per cent in 2024.

The NHBC has a 70 per cent-plus share of the UK warranty market and its figures indicate the stock of new properties in the pipeline as homes are registered with it before being built.

The housing market needs to do more for the over-55s, a UK developer has said ( Yui Mok/PA )

The HomeOwners Alliance survey also indicated that people aged 55-plus were more likely than homeowners of all ages to say the stress of moving, shortage of suitable homes and not wanting to move away from friends and neighbours were a barrier to moving.

With many older homeowners having built up equity in their property, house prices and moving costs were less of a barrier to moving for older homeowners than for younger generations, the survey indicated.

Paula Higgins, chief executive of HomeOwners Alliance, said: “Our research shows that too many older homeowners feel stuck in homes that no longer work for them but struggle to find an appropriate alternative.”

Opinium carried out the survey among 2,000 people across the UK in April, on behalf of HomeOwners Alliance.

While the NHBC has a 70 per cent-plus share of the UK warranty market, its figures will not necessarily represent around 70 per cent of the retirement living market.

A McCarthy Stone spokesperson said there is a “critical shortage” of bungalows.

The spokesperson said: “It’s clear that the housing market must do more for this demographic. Prioritising the construction of bungalows isn’t just about meeting demand; it’s about enabling older people to live independently, stay connected to their communities, and free up larger family homes for younger generations.

“At McCarthy Stone, we are increasingly adding bungalows to our development portfolio. We currently have 15 bungalow developments comprising 300 units across the country that are either sold out or selling now, and with more sites coming soon.”