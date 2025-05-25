Mysterious keys and stale food ‘among most ridiculous items home movers find’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keys and cables with a mystery purpose, food well past its use-by date, single shoes and menus from defunct restaurants are among the most ridiculous items that home movers have uncovered while packing for their new property, a survey has found.

Gadgets that are past their prime are also among the most bizarre items that people have unearthed, according to the research for Compare My Move, which commissioned a survey of 2,000 people who have moved house at least once.

People were asked to select up to three items.

Three in 10 (28%) people said a bundle of cables that fitted no known device was among their most ridiculous items, while a similar proportion (27%) had taken a mystery key or keys.

Nearly a fifth (18%) had found old mobile phones, while one in seven (14%) had a remote control for an unknown device.

Around one in 10 (11%) people found birthday cards they had bought years ago, while a similar proportion (10%) uncovered clothing with the tags still on.

Nearly one in 10 (9%) found food which had gone past its sell by date, with some saying this was several years old.

One in 16 (6%) found a single shoe rather than a pair, while 3% discovered unopened Christmas or birthday gifts and 8% leafed through menus from closed-down restaurants.

Unused appliances, such as ice-cream makers or sewing machines, were also highlighted by 6% of home movers, perhaps for hobbies which never got off the ground.

And 7% said “cringeworthy” teenage diaries had been among the most ridiculous items discovered by home movers during their pack.

Some discoveries were pleasant, however, as 7% had found misplaced jewellery during their move, according to the survey carried out by OnePoll in May.

Dave Sayce, co-founder of Compare My Move said: “It’s no surprise to see random leads topping the list of the most baffling items people uncover when packing for a house move.

“We’ve all opened a drawer and found a tangle of wires we can’t match to anything we own – it’s a common side effect of modern life.

“Keys with unknown origins and old mobile phones follow close behind, reminding us just how easy it is to lose track of items over the years.”

Mr Sayce suggested decluttering before packing and donating or selling unwanted items on.