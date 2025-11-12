Major UK bank makes pledge to customers over future of its branches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nationwide Building Society has committed to keeping all 696 of its combined Nationwide and Virgin Money branches open until at least 2030.

This pledge extends the society’s existing "branch promise" by a minimum of two years, applying even where outlets are close, following Nationwide’s acquisition of Virgin Money last year.

The move contrasts with the ongoing trend of bank branch closures across the UK, with banking hubs and Post Office services often filling the void.

Nationwide highlighted that while vulnerable and older customers rely on face-to-face support, younger people also use branches.

More than one in ten new student accounts were opened in branches during the recent academic year, the society noted.

Dame Debbie Crosbie, group chief executive at Nationwide, said: “Branches are important to our customers, to communities and to the health of our high streets.

“That’s why Nationwide will continue to keep branches open in addition to our investment in online and telephone channels.”

Nationwide said it operates the UK’s biggest single-brand banking network, with 605 branches. When combined with Virgin Money’s 91 branches, the total network expands to 696 branches.

The society said it has seen a particular increase in account openings in locations where it is the “last branch in town”.

It said that, since January, another 33 Nationwide branches have became the last in town when other banks have closed their branches.

The society said a third (33 per cent) of Nationwide current accounts and about a fifth (22 per cent) of savings accounts were opened in branch in the six months to the end of September, with volumes up compared with a year earlier.

Nationwide’s branch promise was first introduced in 2019 and was extended last year, when Nationwide included the Virgin Money branches it gained when it acquired the bank in October 2024.

The society also uses branches to host dementia clinics via Dementia UK’s specialist admiral nurses, to hold digital lessons to boost people’s tech confidence and to provide “safe spaces” to support victim-survivors of domestic abuse.