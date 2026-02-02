House price growth picked up at start of 2026, says Nationwide Building Society

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average UK house price increased by 0.3% month-on-month in January, following a 0.4% fall in December, a building society has reported, with housing market activity expected to gain momentum in the months ahead.

On an annual basis, property values increased by 1.0% in January, taking the average house price to £270,873, Nationwide Building Society said.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The start of 2026 saw a slight pick-up in annual house price growth, which rose to 1.0% in January, after slowing to 0.6% in December. Prices increased by 0.3% month-on-month in January, after taking account of seasonal effects.

“Housing market activity also dipped at the end of 2025, most likely reflecting uncertainty around potential property tax changes ahead of the Budget. Nevertheless, the number of mortgages approved for house purchase remained close to the levels prevailing before the pandemic.

“Housing market activity is likely to recover in the coming quarters, especially if the improving affordability trend seen last year is maintained.”

Mr Gardner added: “Affordability constraints have eased over the past year, thanks to earnings growth outpacing house price growth and also a steady decline in mortgage rates. This has helped underpin buyer demand, with first-time buyer activity over the last year continuing to edge higher as a share of house purchases.”

He said that a prospective buyer earning an average UK income and buying a typical first-time buyer property with a 20% deposit would have a monthly mortgage payment equivalent to 32% of their take-home pay – slightly above the long-term average of 30% and well below a recent high of 38%, which was previously recorded in 2023.

Mr Gardner said that, in contrast to elsewhere in the UK, Northern Ireland has seen a deterioration in affordability over the past year, due to strong house price growth there.

He continued: “Affordability pressures remain pronounced in the South of England, whilst in the North, Yorkshire and the Humber and Scotland, mortgage payments as a share of take-home pay are slightly below their long-run average.

“These regional variations in affordability have led to some stark differences emerging between those who would like to buy and those that can do so.”

Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners said: “The combination of falling interest rates, moderating inflation – albeit with a few bumps along the way – and stronger real wage growth should help underpin housing market confidence.

“The quarter-point (Bank of England base) rate cut delivered in December is unlikely to be repeated at the next rate decision meeting this week, with markets expecting the Bank of England to hold steady while it digests fresh data.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “After a hesitant end to last year, this modest rise reflects renewed buyer confidence and a sense that the market is regaining momentum.

“The final quarter of 2025 was dominated by uncertainty, with many buyers pausing decisions ahead of the autumn Budget. While activity dipped in December, we’ve seen a rebound in demand at the start of this year as buyers return to the market, encouraged by easing mortgage rates and a more predictable economic backdrop.”

He added: “Although inflation remains a factor and rate cuts are likely to be gradual, lower borrowing costs and rising incomes mean mortgage costs are becoming more manageable than they have been for several years.

“A growing supply of homes for sale is also giving buyers more choice and keeping price growth in check. This should support a healthier level of transactions in 2026, but sellers will need to remain realistic on pricing and responsive to local market conditions to achieve successful sales.”

Amy Reynolds, head of sales at London-based estate agency Antony Roberts, said: “While this is not a runaway market, it is a far healthier one than a year ago.”

Jason Tebb, president of OnTheMarket, said: “A number of lenders reduced their mortgage rates in January and most of the agents we have spoken to have seen a better start to this year than (the first quarter of) 2025.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at Fine & Country, said: “As confidence in the market strengthens, we expect this momentum to carry through into spring. For sellers, now is a good time to ensure properties are presented and priced to reflect local market conditions, as we tend to see an influx in viewings as the weather improves and nights become lighter.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “The chances of two rate cuts this year have faded in recent weeks for reasons that include stronger-than-expected UK economic data, which underlines how prices and transaction levels will remain under pressure.

“The absence of political drama over the next few months would help confidence grow, but that might be wishful thinking.”