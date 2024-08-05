Nationwide Building Society branches to offer dementia clinics

Support truly

Nationwide Building Society is to use its branch network to offer specialist dementia clinics in high streets.

People will be able to book free clinic appointments in branches on set dates, and the society said they are available for anyone affected by dementia, including family members and carers.

It has partnered with Dementia UK to offer specialist support across more than 200 branches and said the clinics will also be available to non-Nationwide customers, as well as its members.

In-branch dementia services will include both health and financial support, including understanding a dementia diagnosis, worries about symptoms, support on how to best care for someone with dementia, as well as financial and legal issues and emotional support.

Health and financial guidance will be provided in branch or over the phone, according to Nationwide, which is funding 30 Dementia UK Admiral Nurses.

Nationwide’s backing, network and expertise will help us deliver practical and emotional face-to-face support across the country in their branches Dr Hilda Hayo, Dementia UK

Nationwide chief executive Debbie Crosbie said: “Nationwide wants to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible.”

Dr Hilda Hayo, chief Admiral Nurse and chief executive at Dementia UK, said: “Nationwide’s backing, network and expertise will help us deliver practical and emotional face-to-face support across the country in their branches, helping us bring specialist dementia care to more people than ever through our Admiral Nurses.

“With the number of people living with dementia in the UK set to exceed one million in the next year, this timely partnership will be crucial as we increase our services and reach to ensure no-one faces dementia alone.”