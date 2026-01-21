More mortgage customers can now borrow up to six times income, says Nationwide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nationwide Building Society has announced it is extending its high loan‑to‑income (LTI) lending to a wider range of borrowers, with some now able to borrow tens of thousands of pounds more than previously.

Home movers and customers remortgaging will be able to borrow up to six times their income, the society said.

Nationwide will now lend up to six times income to both new and existing customers moving home or remortgaging up to 95% loan‑to‑value (LTV).

To qualify for the enhanced borrowing, new customers moving home or remortgaging to Nationwide will need a minimum annual income of £75,000 for sole applicants, or £100,000 for joint applications. Previously, the groups affected could borrow up to 5.5 times their income, with the same minimum income requirements.

The changes mean that, for example, a sole applicant who was a new customer moving home or remortgaging, with an income of £75,000 may previously have been able to borrow up to £412,500 from Nationwide. But now they would potentially be able to borrow up to £450,000 – an increase of £37,500.

Joint applicants who are new customers moving home or remortgaging with an income of £100,000 may previously have been able to borrow £550,000 but could now borrow up to £600,000 – a £50,000 increase.

For remortgage applications made that do not require any additional borrowing, Nationwide already allows borrowing up to 6.5 times income up to 95% LTV.

Nationwide said that in 2025, it saw a 57% increase in the number of first-time buyer mortgages taken at or above five times income, compared with 2024.

It said the increased support for first-time buyers, as well as the ability to now widen and enhance lending, has been unlocked by regulatory changes made last year.

The changes previously led to Nationwide easing lending criteria for higher loan-to-income lending to first-time buyers last year.

Nationwide’s Helping Hand scheme, which allows lending up to six times income, remains available to first-time buyers only.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s group director of mortgages, said: “The Government and regulatory changes last year have been a game changer for first-time buyers.

“Alongside our Helping Hand expansion to six times income in September 2024, they’ve enabled greater support for those who need it most.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a five-fold increase in the number of first-time buyers borrowing between 5.5 and six times income. Our latest announcement means we will provide similar support to those looking to move home or remortgage to Nationwide.”

Nicholas Mendes, mortgage technical manager at John Charcol, said: “Nationwide extending six times income lending beyond first-time buyers is a positive step, particularly as the first wave of Helping Hand customers starts to look at their next move, a remortgage, or additional borrowing.

“It supports borrowers who are constrained by income multiples rather than the monthly cost, and it shows how lenders are adapting to the reality of today’s housing market. With the right advice, borrowers can use that flexibility to move sooner and secure a deal that fits both the immediate need and the longer-term plan.”