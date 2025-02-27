Nationwide Building Society will offer sub-4% mortgage rates from Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s biggest building society is chopping some of its mortgage rates to sub-4% levels.

Nationwide will be reducing rates by up to 0.25 percentage points across selected two, three and five-year fixed-rate mortgages, with the new rates being offered from Friday.

It will offer rates as low as 3.99%, to existing customers looking to move to a new deal and to new customers looking to remortgage.

The new rates include a “switcher” mortgage for existing Nationwide customers coming to the end of their current mortgage deal at 3.99%, for a five-year term. Borrowers will need a 40% deposit and a £999 fee will apply.

There is also a 3.99% rate for five years for borrowers with a 40% deposit who are looking to remortgage. That deal has a £1,499 fee. The minimum loan size on Nationwide’s £1,499 fee products is £300,000.

The move comes after Santander UK recently pulled some of its products with 3.99% rates. The bank removed its 3.99% five-year, fixed-rate mortgage products from sale on Friday last week.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “It is positive to see one of the biggest lenders in the country cut its fixed mortgages and joining a small number of lenders that offer a sub-4% fixed-rate deal.

“However, it is worth noting, despite grabbing headlines, that the lowest rate mortgages do not always offer the best package. The right choice will depend on someone’s circumstances, so it wise to seek advice before applying.

“There has been a steady flow of rate cuts over recent days, as there have been around a dozen lenders cutting fixed mortgages since the start of this week, good news for borrowers.

“Lenders will no doubt be watching swap rates (which are used by lenders to price mortgages) closely to adjust their future rate expectations in the coming weeks, so it will be interesting to see how long the lowest rates can be sustained for, or indeed, if other lenders make significant cuts.”

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

Nicholas Mendes​​​​, mortgage technical manager at broker John Charcol, said: “Fixed-rate mortgages are continuing to edge lower, mainly due to a notable drop in swap rates, particularly on two- and five-year terms. These have now fallen and remain stable below 4%, marking a significant shift from last month.

“However, the gap between two-year and five-year swaps remains tight, making it difficult for lenders to confidently introduce sub-4% deals, especially on shorter fixes.”

He added: “While further reductions are possible, much depends on whether swap rates remain steady.”