NatWest apologises after banking app goes down

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

NatWest has apologised after customers were unable to use the bank’s mobile app to access accounts or make payments.

The banking group said its NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland mobile apps were both affected by the technical issue.

Customers said on social media that the app was showing an error and then logging them out from accessing their accounts.

NatWest told customers it is working “as quickly as possible” to resolve the issue, which is being investigated by its technology team.

Hundreds of NatWest and RBS users reported the problem on Friday, according to the Down Detector website.

The payment issue comes on the last working day of the month, when some people typically get paid by their employers.

A NatWest spokesman said: “Some customers have experienced difficulty in making payments via the mobile app this morning.

“We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”