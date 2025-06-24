Saga in talks with NatWest over personal banking tie-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over-50s group Saga said it was in final talks with lender NatWest over a range of personal banking products as it looks to expand its money business.

The group, which offers cruises through to insurance services for people over 50, said a savings offering would be the first product set to launch under the tie-up.

It said: “This partnership would combine NatWest’s scale and banking capabilities with our customer insight and marketing strengths and support our ambition to continue growing our money business.”

“Further updates will follow in due course,” according to the group.

The discussions come after London-listed Saga struck a 20-year partnership for motor and home insurance with Belgian firm Ageas late last year, while also agreeing to sell its underwriting business Acromas to the group.

The sale is expected to completed by July 31.

In its update on Tuesday, Saga said demand for holidays remained robust, with booking revenues up 14% and passengers numbers 13% higher than a year earlier.

Saga’s ocean and river cruise division enjoyed “another strong start to the year”, with its load factor – how well it fills its cruises – up year-on-year at 95% and 93% respectively.

Mike Hazell, group chief executive of Saga, said: “Saga has started the financial year on a positive note, with all our businesses performing well and in line with expectations.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to grow our travel and money businesses, while successfully transitioning to our new simplified insurance model.

“We are progressing well with our medium-term plans and the potential new partnership with NatWest is another good example of this.”