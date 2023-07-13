Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NatWest sets goal to support 10 million people per year with financial wellbeing

Digital tools and financial health checks are being used to help people’s financial wellbeing, NatWest said.

Vicky Shaw
Thursday 13 July 2023 14:54
The bank aims to reach the target through methods such as digital tools, financial health checks, and its ‘know your credit score’ service (Joe Giddens/PA)
The bank aims to reach the target through methods such as digital tools, financial health checks, and its ‘know your credit score’ service (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

NatWest is planning to help 10 million people to manage their financial wellbeing per year by the end of 2027.

The bank aims to reach the target through methods such as digital tools, financial health checks, and its “know your credit score” service, which is also available to non-customers.

NatWest Group chief executive Alison Rose said: “We recognise the important role we play in helping people build their financial capability.”

The bank said there will be an incremental approach, starting with 6.5 million people in 2023 and increasing on an annual basis between 2024 and 2027, to reach 10 million in 2027.

NatWest said that to be counted as part of its target for the number of people managing their financial wellbeing in a year, people must use one of NatWest’s digital tools at least once in a 12-month rolling period.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in