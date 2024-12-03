Nearly a fifth of homeowners ‘have made an offer on a property while in a pub’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nearly a fifth (18%) of homeowners have put in an offer for a property while in a pub, according to a website.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of homeowners surveyed for Zoopla also said that the local pub had influenced their decision to buy their current home.

More than a third (36%) said they would not put in an offer for a home if it was situated too far away from a pub, with a 13-minute walk being the ideal distance and more than a mile being a dealbreaker typically.

Nearly half (49%) of those who had previously made an offer on a property from a pub said they had consumed drinks at the time, according to the survey of more than 2,000 homeowners across the UK carried out in November by Mortar Research.

Many homeowners have incorporated a trip to the local pub as part of the home-viewing process, with just over a third (36%) saying they had visited a pub before or after a home viewing.

The research shows what a surprisingly strong role the local pub plays in the home-buying process Dan Copley, Zoopla

Three-quarters (76%) of this group said they believe pubs are a reflection of the community while 49% believe it is important to find places to socialise locally.

Among those who had previously visited a pub post viewing, more than half (53%) said they decided to go ahead with the home purchase while there.

Dan Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “The research shows what a surprisingly strong role the local pub plays in the home-buying process – whether that’s to get a feel for the local community, discuss if you want to put an offer in, or even as a decisive factor in going ahead with a purchase.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “A good local offers so much more than just a quality pint; they can boost house prices and are also a sign of real social value in their communities.

“It’s also a place to meet new neighbours and friends, catch up on all the local news, and tuck into some delicious pub grub when you can’t face the washing up.

“Pubs are vital to the lifeblood of our communities and the last thing any new mover wants to see is their local close their doors.”