Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nearly a fifth of people ‘have traded in items in the past six months’

Since the start of the year, more than half of people trading in items for the first time said they did this to make their money go further.

Vicky Shaw
Thursday 11 August 2022 10:51
Nearly a fifth of people have traded in items for upgrades or cash in the past six months, as households look for ways to stretch their money further, according to Vodafone (Tim Goode/PA)
Nearly a fifth of people have traded in items for upgrades or cash in the past six months, as households look for ways to stretch their money further, according to Vodafone (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Archive)

Nearly a fifth (19%) of people have traded in items for upgrades or cash in the past six months, as households look for ways to stretch their money further, a survey has found.

Nearly a third (31%) of people trading in items, such as mobile phones, cars, DVDs, clothing books, video games and consoles, laptops and tablets, said it is the first time they have done this.

Since the start of the year, more than half (57%) of people trading in items for the first time said they did this to make their money go further, according to the research from Vodafone.

Some people said they wanted to help the environment or declutter.

Those who have traded items in estimate they have saved £221.50 on average so far this year.

Recommended

People across the UK are understandably extremely value-conscious right now

Max Taylor, Vodafone UK

Vodafone, which has a trade-in tool on its app, said that among people surveyed who are not planning to trade items in, some will recycle them, give them to friends and family, or sell them to clear out their cupboards, the survey of 2,000 people across the UK in August found.

However, more than a third (35%) of people surveyed said they do not do anything with their unused items, keeping them in a drawer at home or throwing them away.

Some people said they do not trade items in because they think they will not be worth anything or they assume that it will be too much effort.

Max Taylor, consumer director at Vodafone UK, said: “People across the UK are understandably extremely value-conscious right now, but we know many still want to get their hands on the latest tech.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in