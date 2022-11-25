Nearly half of people ‘concerned about how their family will afford Christmas’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two-thirds (66%) of people would rather go without a Christmas present this year if the gift-giver is worried about money, a survey has found.

Just over a fifth (21%) said they would encourage people to buy a cheaper gift, research by credit provider Vanquis said.

More than seven in 10 (72%) women surveyed said they would rather go without a Christmas present this year if they know the person giving it to them is worried about money, as would six in 10 (60%) men.

Nearly half (47%) of people surveyed said they are concerned about how their family will afford Christmas and nearly three-quarters (72%) said they would be happy to receive fewer or no gifts this year.

However, fewer than a fifth (18%) of those surveyed would be prepared to have conversations with family and friends about spending and gifting less.

Vanquis said it has collaborated with illustrator Whacko Chacko on a range of digital Christmas greetings to help people have conversations about spending and gifting less.

The greetings will appear on Vanquis’s social channels on Instagram and Facebook. For each share on the posts, Vanquis said it will donate £1 to the Trussell Trust’s emergency fund appeal to help food banks this winter.

Fiona Anderson, managing director of cards at Vanquis said: “It’s important people don’t overstretch themselves to avoid an unmanageable credit bill when it comes to January and beyond.”

Some 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed in October.