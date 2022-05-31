Nearly £2bn ‘set to be withdrawn from ATMs during Platinum Jubilee celebrations’
ATM network Link said it often sees an uplift in transactions over bank holidays.
Nearly £2 billion is set to be withdrawn from ATMs as people celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, cash machine network Link predicts.
The predicted total, covering the period from Wednesday this week as people gear up to celebrate to Sunday, would be up by a quarter compared with a year earlier.
Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link, said: “We normally see an uplift in ATM transactions for the May and August bank holidays as people get out and about to enjoy the good weather.
“What’s clear is that this year there is a real sense of anticipation and excitement as people get out the flags and bunting, bake a Jubilee cake, plan their local street party or simply go down the pub.”
