Nearly £67m of self-assessment tax bills paid via HMRC app since April 2022

Nearly £67 million-worth of self-assessment tax bills in total have been paid via HM Revenue and Customs’ app since April 2022.

The revenue body said almost 65,000 taxpayers settled their self-assessment bills this way over the period.

In December 2022, 14,170 customers paid via the app, marking the highest number of app payments in one month since the facility was launched in February 2022.

The self-assessment deadline for the 2021-22 tax year is January 31.

HMRC is urging customers not to delay completing their tax return.

Those who miss the deadline could face an initial £100 fine followed by further penalties.

People who are unable to pay what they owe in full may be able to set up a payment plan, allowing them to spread the cost over monthly instalments.

Since April 2022, 45,600 self-assessment customers have set up a time-to-pay arrangement.

A range of payment options is listed on gov.uk.