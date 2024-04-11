New 50p coin will mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new coin will be produced to mark the 80 years since the D-Day landings, the Royal Mint has said.

The design of the “tails” or reverse side of the 50p coin will be unveiled ahead of the anniversary on June 6.

On June 6 1944, in Operation Overlord, Allied forces parachuted into drop zones across northern France. Troops landed across five assault beaches – Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.

The coin, has been created with the assistance of Imperial War Museums, will depict Allied soldiers disembarking a landing craft.

It will have the inscription: “D-Day 6 June 1944 Utah Omaha Gold Juno Sword.”

We have been marking historic anniversaries on coins for centuries and we are proud to pay tribute to this life-changing operation, recognising the bravery of all involved Rebecca Morgan, Royal Mint

The obverse or “heads” side of the coin will feature the official coinage portrait of the King.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “This year marks eight decades since the D-Day landings, a day which has since been regarded as one of the most significant events in our nation’s history.

“We have been marking historic anniversaries on coins for centuries and we are proud to pay tribute to this life-changing operation, recognising the bravery of all involved.”

The coin will eventually be able to buy from the Royal Mint’s website. People can register their interest for updates on the coin on the website.