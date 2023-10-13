Nigel Farage opens new bank account with Lloyds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said on Friday that he has opened a bank account with Lloyds after falling out with his former bank Coutts.

The politician said that he had been “refused banking facilities” by 10 other banks before finding a new home with Lloyds.

“After being refused banking facilities by ten other banks, my banking issues are now over,” Mr Farage said in a statement posted on social media.

“I am pleased to say that Lloyd’s bank (sic) have opened business and personal accounts for me.”

He added: “It is good to see that at least one high street bank in this country is not politically prejudiced.

“I will continue to go on fighting for the millions who have been treated so badly by the big banks.”

Earlier this year Mr Farage was told that Coutts Bank, which is part of NatWest Group, was planning to shut his account.

In an internal report about Mr Farage the bank had said that its relationship with him would come to an end when he paid off his mortgage.

As a customer, Mr Farage had been “below commercial criteria for some time”, the report said.

It also mentioned potential reputational risks of being associated with the politician.

It is a story which claimed the job of NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose who left after it was revealed she had anonymously briefed a journalist about Mr Farage’s situation after he had gone public and directed anger at the bank.

It also sparked a review by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Initial findings suggest there is no evidence that people have had their bank accounts closed because of their political beliefs.

The review did not include Mr Farage as his account with Coutts had not been closed.