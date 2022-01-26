Nine in 10 eligible card transactions in 2021 were contactless – Barclaycard
The contactless limit increase to £100 in October 2021 increased the number of transactions typically taking place, according to Barclaycard.
Around nine in 10 eligible card transactions in 2021 were contactless, according to data from Barclaycard
Some 91.1% payments where “tap and go” would have been an option were in fact contactless.
This was up from 88.6% of eligible transactions in 2020.
An increase in the contactless transaction limit from £45 to £100 in October 2021 helped to boost the figures.
Jose Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard said: “Our data shows that many shoppers have welcomed the £100 increase to the contactless limit and are now choosing to pay this way for goods and services in store.”
- 2021, 180
- 2020, 141
Individually, the average contactless user made 180 contactless payments in 2021, worth a total of £2,293.
This was an increase from 2020, when users made on average 141 payments worth £1,640 according to Barclaycard, which sees nearly half of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions.
Significant increases in contactless use were recorded across several sectors, including the entertainment sector which includes cinemas and bowling alleys; bars, pubs and clubs; clothing retailers; and takeaways and fast food outlets.
Contactless payments are on average seven seconds quicker per transaction than using chip and pin and 15 seconds faster than using cash, Barclaycard said.
Rob Cameron, chief executive of Barclaycard Payments, said: “Speed at the checkout will often avoid shoppers going elsewhere.”
Thursday December 23 was also pinpointed as the busiest day for contactless transactions, as Christmas shoppers rushed to make last-minute purchases.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.