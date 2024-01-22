Number of property millionaires across Britain ‘fell by 60,000 during 2023’
Despite the recent fall in property millionaires, the total is still up by 146,490 compared with 2019, Savills said.
There were around 60,000 fewer property millionaires across Britain by the end of 2023 than a year earlier, analysis suggests.
About 670,100 homes have a value of £1 million or more, according to property firm Savills.
The total number of property millionaires fell by 8.3% (60,260) during the year to the end of 2023, with higher mortgage costs and tougher housing market conditions having an impact.
But the total is still up by 28% (146,490) compared with 2019 – before the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic prompted a “race for space” with more people working from home and buying properties in more rural locations.
Britain’s £1 million home market is now valued at £1.32 trillion, down from £1.43 trillion in 2022, researchers said.
Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills said: “The race for space and dash to the countryside from mid-2020 drove a sharp increase in the number of £1 million homes outside of London and other urban settings.
“However, increased mortgage costs and a rebalancing of demand back to city living have meant about 30% of those whose homes crossed the £1 million threshold, have, for the time being at least, become aspiring million pound homeowners once again.”
London recorded the smallest decrease in property millionaires (4%) in 2023, followed by Scotland (5%), Savills found.
At the other end of the spectrum, Wales, the South East and East of England and Yorkshire and the Humber all recorded a 13% annual fall in property millionaires.
However, Wales (113%), as well as the North East of England (79%) and the East Midlands (79%) have seen the most significant uplifts in housing stock valued at £1 million or more since 2019.
Here are the estimated numbers of homes worth £1 million-plus across Britain in 2023 and the annual change, followed by the annual change in percentage terms, according to Savills:
– London, 330,668, minus 12,280, minus 4%
– South East, 155,085, minus 23,166, minus 13%
– East of England, 62,812, minus 9,688, minus 13%
– South West, 45,735, minus 5,918, minus 11%
– West Midlands, 19,918, minus 2,723, minus 12%
– North West, 18,848, minus 2,230, minus 11%
– Yorkshire and the Humber, 10,978, minus 1,694, minus 13%
– Scotland, 10,931, minus 550, minus 5%
– East Midlands, 8,397, minus 1,116, minus 12%
– Wales, 4,239, minus 660, minus 13%
– North East, 2,489, minus 264, minus 10%
And here are the increases in the estimated number of million pound homes compared with 2019, according to Savills:
– London, 30,570, 10%
– South East, 44,268, 40%
– East of England, 21,120, 51%
– South West, 20,441, 81%
– West Midlands, 8,017, 67%
– North West, 6,180, 49%
– Yorkshire and the Humber, 4,297, 64%
– Scotland, 4,545, 71%
– East Midlands, 3,700, 79%
– Wales, 2,250, 113%
– North East, 1,102, 79%