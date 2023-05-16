Number of self-assessment taxpayers filing returns early doubles in five years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The number of people filing self-assessment returns on the first day of the new tax year has more than doubled since 2018, according to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) figures.

More than 77,500 people submitted their tax return for the 2022-23 tax year on April 6 2023 – the first day of the new tax year – compared with nearly 37,000 on April 6 2018.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Filing your self-assessment early means you can spend more time building your business or doing the things that you enjoy and less time worrying about completing your tax return.

“To find out how you can start yours and get help with budget planning, search ‘self assessment’ on gov.uk.”

One advantage of filing self-assessment returns early is that taxpayers may be able to find out sooner if they are owed money.

Once they have submitted their tax return for the 2022-23 tax year, HMRC will let people know as soon as the return has been processed and arrange for any overpayment to be refunded.

People can also check if they are due a refund in the HMRC app once they have filed their return.

Filing returns early may also help with budgeting. Those who know how much tax they owe can set up a budget plan to help spread the cost and manage their payments.