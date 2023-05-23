Octopus Group launches new money-focused brand

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Octopus Group has announced the launch of a new money-focused brand, which will partner with UK employers to provide budgeting support through workplaces.

The group said Octopus Money is the company’s second flagship consumer brand, alongside Octopus Energy.

People will be able to receive ongoing one-to-one support, as well as personalised investment and pensions advice, Octopus Group said.

People want to be good with money Simon Rogerson, Octopus Group

The brand will focus primarily on providing services through UK employers, the group said.

Simon Rogerson, founder and CEO of Octopus Group, said: “Like eating healthily or working out, people want to be good with money.”

Octopus Group will invest £50 million to help grow the new business.