Octopus Group launches new money-focused brand

Octopus Money will help to provide budgeting support through workplaces.

Vicky Shaw
Wednesday 24 May 2023 00:01
Octopus Group has announced the launch of a new money-focused brand, which will partner with UK employers to provide budgeting support through workplaces (Yui Mok/PA)
Octopus Group has announced the launch of a new money-focused brand, which will partner with UK employers to provide budgeting support through workplaces.

The group said Octopus Money is the company’s second flagship consumer brand, alongside Octopus Energy.

People will be able to receive ongoing one-to-one support, as well as personalised investment and pensions advice, Octopus Group said.

People want to be good with money

Simon Rogerson, Octopus Group

The brand will focus primarily on providing services through UK employers, the group said.

Simon Rogerson, founder and CEO of Octopus Group, said: “Like eating healthily or working out, people want to be good with money.”

Octopus Group will invest £50 million to help grow the new business.

