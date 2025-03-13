One in three investors ‘not feeling confident about positive returns in 2025’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly one in three (31%) UK investors do not feel confident about the prospect of positive returns this year, a survey indicates.

Two-fifths (38%) of investors with more than a decade’s experience agree they lack confidence in the investment outlook, according to the research for digital wealth manager Nutmeg – owned by JP Morgan.

More than half (52%) of investors surveyed believe economic uncertainty is one of the top risks their investments face in 2025, followed by market volatility (41%) and political risk (28%).

The research was released amid concerns for the British steel industry after President Donald Trump slapped a 25% tax on US imports.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said the global tariffs on steel and aluminium imports were “disappointing”.

The European Union has responded with countermeasures on US goods.

James McManus, chief investment officer at Nutmeg, said: “For UK investors this Isa season, there’s plenty of factors weighing on their mind: a new administration in the US, changing geopolitical risk and economic uncertainty at home. The truth is, to greater and lesser extents, all of these will impact how markets perform this year, the level of volatility we see, and the returns investments will deliver.”

He added: “While past performance is never a guarantee of future performance, history shows us that by taking a global approach and diversifying your portfolio, investors may mitigate market-specific shocks or volatility and still benefit from growth where it’s available.”

Some 1,000 UK investors were surveyed by Opinium in January for the research.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “As the ‘Trump bump’ has turned into a slump, investors are bracing for fresh volatility ahead. The impact of tariffs is front of mind.”