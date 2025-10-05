Halloween party-goers ‘set to spend more this year’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People celebrating Halloween are set to spend more on costumes, decoration and food and drink than they did last year, a survey indicates.

The average spend on spooky costumes is estimated at around £31 this year, up from £19 last year, according to discounts website MyVoucherCodes.

People also expect to spend around £44 on food and drink on average to celebrate on October 31, compared with just under £25 last year.

The average spend on decorations this year is estimated at £29, up from around £18 last year.

More than half (55%) of people surveyed plan to celebrate Halloween this year, compared with 48% when a similar survey was carried out in 2024.

The research also found that 58% of people surveyed welcome trick or treaters, while 38% said they do not answer the door when they visit.

The latest survey, among 2,000 people across the UK was carried out by OnePoll in September.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a money-saving expert at MyVoucherCodes, said: “It’s fascinating to see such a significant jump in Halloween spending this year.

“It shows that people are really embracing the season, whether through bigger parties, elaborate costumes, or themed decorations. But with rising costs across the board, it’s more important than ever to spend smart and look for savings wherever possible.”

Here are some suggestions from Ms Outten for keeping Halloween costs down:

1. Try making your own decorations and costumes.

2. Plan ahead and buy non-perishable items in bulk or when they are on offer.

3. Reuse and recycle last year’s costumes or decorations with a fresh twist.

4. Team up with friends or neighbours for shared celebrations to split costs on food, drink and entertainment.