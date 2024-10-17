Over a fifth of people ‘have had storm damage to their home in past five years’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Over a fifth (22%) of UK homes have suffered storm damage and one in eight (12%) have had flooding in the last five years, research for a major insurer indicates.

Two-fifths (40%) of homes have been impacted by some form of extreme weather, Aviva said.

Just over a third (34%) of people believe climate change will impact their home in the next year, according to a Censuswide survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK for Aviva, carried out in July and August.

As storms can highlight defects or damage due to lack of maintenance, customers should always check their documents to understand what is and isn't covered Laura Lazarus, Aviva

Aviva said that according to its own claims data, nearly a fifth (19%) of UK home claims between 2020 and 2024 were related to storm damage.

Laura Lazarus, head of personal lines home claims, at Aviva, said: “Over the last five years, two-fifths of homes across the UK have experienced damage from extreme weather, highlighting the significant impact that severe weather can have on our communities, especially if they are underprepared.”

She added: “The right home insurance is also crucial in helping provide financial protection and peace of mind to customers during extreme weather events, ensuring that individuals and families can recover and rebuild after any destructive storms.

“As storms can highlight defects or damage due to lack of maintenance, customers should always check their documents to understand what is and isn’t covered.”

Here are Aviva’s tips for preparing for extreme weather:

– If it is safe to, inspect your roof for any missing/loose tiles or slates or areas of damage. Aviva’s research suggests roof damage is the most common home issue caused by extreme weather.

– Store away garden furniture, tools and ornaments, making sure pieces that cannot be moved are securely fixed. Secure fences and gates.

– Ensure gutters and downpipes are attached securely and clear out your gutters and drains to prevent water overflowing.

– Sign up and listen out for flood warnings in your area using the Government’s free flood warnings service.

– Move valuables to a higher level, such as high shelves or upstairs, if you live in a high flood risk area.

– Prepare an emergency kit in case you need to leave your home. Pack warm clothes, medicines, a torch, batteries, spare house and car keys, and bottled water.

– Read home insurance documents and store them safely, whether in your home or on your insurer’s app, so you know what is covered if you need to make a claim.

– Alert your neighbours – especially elderly or vulnerable neighbours so everyone knows there is a storm on the way.