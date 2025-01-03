Over a third of shoppers ‘searching for a holiday bargain in the January sales’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than a third (39%) of shoppers are looking to snap up a bargain holiday during the January sales, a survey indicates.

The findings were released ahead of “sunshine Saturday” on January 4, a day which is expected to be busy with travel bookings.

The research, commissioned by MyVoucherCodes, found that people in Northern Ireland are particularly likely to be looking for a cut-price getaway, with 65% of shoppers there saying they are likely to buy a break in the January sales.

The survey also indicated that men expect to spend around £250 on January sales shopping, while women are typically budgeting to spend £204.

People aged 25 to 34 expect to spend the most typically, at around £291.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a retail expert at MyVoucherCodes, said: “This year, it seems shoppers aren’t just purchasing traditional items such as clothes and electrical goods for themselves or their loved ones – they’re on the lookout for experiences and booking a getaway is high on their list.”

She said that while hunting for a bargain, shoppers should try to plan ahead, setting a budget and considering items that can be used beyond the winter months.

Ms Outten also suggested making time to check terms and conditions when making purchases, rather than just feeling pressured into buying quickly.

Though travel companies are billing this weekend as a prime time to grab a holiday bargain, don't feel pressured into booking in a hurry Jo Rhodes, Which?

Some 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK by OnePoll in November for the research.

Jo Rhodes, a travel expert at Which? said: “Though travel companies are billing this weekend as a prime time to grab a holiday bargain, don’t feel pressured into booking in a hurry.

“Time-limited deals aren’t always everything they promise so take the time to consider your options, and shop around to make sure you’re getting the right holiday for you, at the right price.

Start investing with Trading 212.

Capital at risk. Go to website

Start investing with Trading 212.

Capital at risk. Go to website

“Holiday booking scams are common at this time of year so if something looks too good to be true, always think twice.

“There are lots of dodgy ‘deals’ on social media and fake listings can even make their way onto booking sites. Always avoid listings requesting payments by bank transfer and consider doing a reverse image search on villas or rentals to check the images haven’t been lifted from elsewhere.”