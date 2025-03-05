Parents ‘spending nearly £20 per child on costumes for World Book Day this year’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents are spending nearly £20 per child on average on costumes to celebrate World Book Day this year, a survey indicates.

The event, held on Thursday March 6 2025, helps to embed reading as a lifelong habit, with children being inspired to celebrate their favourite books, authors and illustrators.

According to research commissioned by cashback service Rakuten, parents estimate they will spend £19 per child this World Book Day on average – £2 more than the average of £17 per child that they typically spent last year.

2025, £19

2024, £17

The event also appears to bring out a competitive element in some parents, with just over a fifth (22%) feeling the need to impress, according to the Opinium survey of 2,000 people across the UK in February.

Some 11% of parents surveyed said they spend upwards of £50 per child on costumes.

Parents may potentially be able to keep their costs down by checking supermarket aisles for costumes, looking out for discounts, vouchers and cashback and “re-purposing” costumes for events and different times of the year when children need to dress up, such as parties, Christmas events and Halloween.

Passing costumes down from older siblings, swapping costumes that children have grown out of with other families, making home-made costumes, and asking the school whether they know of any local exchange schemes could be other ways for parents to save money.

Some families may also find it useful to set a spending limit, to avoid going over budget.