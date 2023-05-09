For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pensioners on low incomes are being urged to make a claim for pension credit within the next 10 days to ensure they receive a £301 cost of living payment from the government.

While 1.4m people in the UK above retirement age claim pension credit, an estimated 850,000 who are eligible do not, according to the BBC, meaning they could also miss out on the latest state top-up to help with the present economic difficulties as well.

Urging pensioners to take up the offer in time for the 19 May deadline, pensions minister Laura Trott said: “Pension credit can make a real difference and I am determined to make sure this support – worth an average of £3,500 a year – is reaching everyone who needs it, particularly as we know how much pressure households across the country have been under.

“Please check if you or your loved ones can claim for this extra support.”

Pension credit is intended to guarantee older people a weekly income, with single people receiving £201.05 from the government, couples £306.85 and those in need of care receiving more depending on their requirements.

Taking receipt of the money, worth £3,500 a year on average in total, can lead to the automatic payment of additional support measures, such as housing benefit, council tax discounts, help with NHS dental treatment, glasses or transport costs.

Those aged 75 and over are also entitled to a free TV licence.

Should pensioners take up the advice and make their claim in time for the deadline, it can be backdated for up to three months to ensure they receive the cost of living payment.

Further instalments of that scheme, worth £300 and £299 respectively, are scheduled for autumn 2023 and spring 2024, with exact dates to be announced later.

For more information about pension credit or cost of living payouts, please visit the government website via the links provided.