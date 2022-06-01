Pension savers given stronger nudge towards taking guidance

Providers will be required to refer customers to Pension Wise guidance under Financial Conduct Authority rules.

Vicky Shaw
Wednesday 01 June 2022 12:31
Pension providers will now have to give customers a stronger nudge towards taking guidance when they access their savings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pension providers will now have to give customers a stronger nudge towards taking guidance when they access their savings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

Pension providers will now have to give customers a stronger nudge towards taking guidance when they decide to access their savings.

Under changes brought in from Wednesday by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), providers will be required to refer customers to Pension Wise for free, impartial guidance about pension options.

The providers will be asked explain the purpose of Pension Wise and, in most cases, offer to book an appointment for customers.

The pension freedoms have made it easier for over-55s to do as they wish with their pension savings, rather than having to buy a retirement annuity for a fixed income.

At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting pensioners hard, making the right decisions with your money is vital

James Jones-Tinsley, Barnett Waddingham

Recommended

James Jones-Tinsley, self-invested pensions technical specialist at Barnett Waddingham, said: “We could learn our lesson from the success of the Covid vaccine booking system and replicate it for those in their 50s to create a smooth, streamlined appointment process.

“At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting pensioners hard, making the right decisions with your money is vital.”

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Getting help and guidance on your retirement options is really important and so any measures helping people access this are welcome.

“Over time the stronger nudge could really boost awareness of retirement options and the need to plan, and will increase awareness of Pension Wise, too.

“However, how and when this nudge is delivered is all important in helping people get good outcomes.

“The FCA has opted to go with delivering the nudge when the customer applies to take a retirement income. The rules don’t preclude delivering the nudge earlier but by setting the minimum at point of access, there’s a chance that this is what many providers will opt for.

“When Hargreaves Lansdown participated in the behavioural trials with the Money and Pension Service it was found the earlier the nudge came in the process, the more likely the person was to take up the appointment.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in